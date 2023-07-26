Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AGI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,360. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,499,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 355,392 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

