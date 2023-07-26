Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,756. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

