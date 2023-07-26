Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Albany International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-3.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. 260,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,289. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Albany International has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

