Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,660 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

