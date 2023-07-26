Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $60.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. 1,114,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,417. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.