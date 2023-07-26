Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $60.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. 1,114,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,417. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

