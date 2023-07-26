AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 104,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 217.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

