Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,630.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

