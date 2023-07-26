Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Amerant Bancorp traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 8,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 76,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

