American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after buying an additional 145,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

