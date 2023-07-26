American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after buying an additional 145,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.