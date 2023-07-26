Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZA. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

CZA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $212.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

