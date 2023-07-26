Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,496 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 413,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 866,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,038. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

