Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,103 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 4,174,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,244. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.



