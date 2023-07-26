Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,425 BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $484,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. 27,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $20.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

