Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 81,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,136. The firm has a market cap of $590.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

