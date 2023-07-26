Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Block by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 143,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. StockNews.com cut Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Block Price Performance

SQ traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.