Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 959.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,772 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000.

SVAL traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 12,700 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $92.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

