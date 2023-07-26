Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.29.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.00. The stock had a trading volume of 355,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.89. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

