Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $138,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

TRGP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,158. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

