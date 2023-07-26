Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $152,000 in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,165,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 61,760 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,398,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $549,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 41,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,604. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.