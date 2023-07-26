Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Merger ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,701,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

MRGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. 1,217 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Merger ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.08.

The ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities involved in merger deals, with long exposure to target firms and short exposure to acquiring firms. The fund is net long and hedges FX risk.

