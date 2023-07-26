Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,770,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,976,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

