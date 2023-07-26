Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 574,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 278,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 470.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 84,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 241,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

