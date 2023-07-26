Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,079 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,541,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,846,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

