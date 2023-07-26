Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $135,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.76. 3,493,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,300. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

