Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $153,000 Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BGRN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 27,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1368 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

