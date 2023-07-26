Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.