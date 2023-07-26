Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of C$14.12 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AYA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

AYA opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.99. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.63 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$99,475.00. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

