Analysts Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $7.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,799. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

