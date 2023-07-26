Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FM. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.50.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$36.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.78. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.80 and a 12 month high of C$36.88.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

