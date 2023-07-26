Analysts Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.66.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
