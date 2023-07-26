Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRFree Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.33.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE QSR opened at C$100.76 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$65.32 and a 12 month high of C$103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.66.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.75%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

