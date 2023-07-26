Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.33.

TSE QSR opened at C$100.76 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$65.32 and a 12 month high of C$103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.75%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

