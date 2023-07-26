Analysts Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $194.18

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -816.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

