Analysts Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT at $96.33

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

CLFD stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $736.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

