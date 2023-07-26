Analysts Set Expectations for TeraWulf Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

