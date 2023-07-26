Analyzing Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metso Oyj and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metso Oyj 1 3 4 0 2.38 Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metso Oyj and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Metso Oyj presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 86.36%. Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Metso Oyj’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Metso Oyj is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metso Oyj and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric $139.91 million 3.78 $17.78 million $0.01 236.74

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Metso Oyj.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Metso Oyj on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, and construction companies; and process solutions, equipment, and aftermarket services for mining operations. The company also provides solutions for processing virtually various types of ores and concentrates to refined metals. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

