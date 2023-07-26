Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

About Apartment Income REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,838,000 after buying an additional 850,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,900,000 after purchasing an additional 274,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,805,000 after buying an additional 555,897 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

