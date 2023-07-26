Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $82.00. The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 1748718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

