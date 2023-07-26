Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $82.00. The company traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 1748718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,164,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,194,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

