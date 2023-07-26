AppFolio (APPF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.2 %

APPF traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,551. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $93.02 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

