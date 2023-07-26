Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

APLD traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 20,012,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,542. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 55.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Digital by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 398,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

