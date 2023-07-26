Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Applied Digital Trading Up 16.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on APLD. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.
