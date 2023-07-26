AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $22,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after buying an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $15,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.76.

APP stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 1,879,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,826. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -136.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock worth $683,196,433. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

