Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.19

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 82398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ares Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

(Get Free Report)

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.