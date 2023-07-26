Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.04 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.34. 242,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.11 and its 200-day moving average is $215.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 455,168 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

