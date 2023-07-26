Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Director Veronica Gh Jordan Buys 3,769 Shares

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) Director Veronica Gh Jordan acquired 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,608.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH remained flat at $2.40 on Wednesday. 118,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,421. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

