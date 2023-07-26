Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.62. The stock had a trading volume of 211,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,114. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

