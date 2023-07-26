Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Assurant Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AIZ traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.62. The company had a trading volume of 211,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,114. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

