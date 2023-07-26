Atb Cap Markets Comments on Capital Power Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter.
Capital Power Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$41.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.58. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$39.33 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.
Capital Power Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 102.65%.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
