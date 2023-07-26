Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPX. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power stock opened at C$41.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$39.33 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 102.65%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

