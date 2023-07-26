Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.20 Per Share

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON ATY remained flat at GBX 195 ($2.50) on Wednesday. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.74 and a beta of 0.26. Athelney Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.50.
