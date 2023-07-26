Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.20 Per Share

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Athelney Trust Price Performance

LON ATY remained flat at GBX 195 ($2.50) on Wednesday. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.74 and a beta of 0.26. Athelney Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.50.

Get Athelney Trust alerts:

Athelney Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.